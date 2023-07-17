Tenney webinar for veterans
U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, NY-14, will host a Wednesday webinar that’s focused on how her office can assist veterans with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Key topics include how to replace lost or damaged medals, solving VA medical issues and other veteran-related casework issues.
The webinar is slated to begin at noon. Register by emailing NY24.RSVP@mail.house.gov. The link to the Zoom meeting will be sent Wednesday morning.
The webinar is the seventh in Tenney’s monthly series aimed at connecting residents of the 24th Congressional District to resources and support at the federal level.
Halloween ‘21 shooter sentenced
The perpetrator in a Halloween 2021 shooting incident on the city’s east end was sentenced to serve six months in the Niagara County jail.
Ronnie A. Koonce III, 22, 5862 S. Transit Road, was also sentenced, by Niagara County Court Judge John Ottaviano, to five years of probation, as punishment for attempted criminal possession of a weapon.
According to Lockport Police Department, about 11 p.m. Oct. 31, 2021, two vehicles collided at Adam Street and East Avenue, and two shots were fired. Officers found a loaded firearm near the accident scene and witnesses said a gun had been fired from one of the involved vehicles. No gunshot injuries were reported.
Koonce was charged with reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a stolen firearm in March 2022, following a five-month investigation by LPD that determined Koonce had fired a handgun while sitting in the back seat of one of the vehicles.
Koonce agreed to plead guilty to a lesser charge this past March.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.