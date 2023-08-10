Teresa Kearns of Lockport was elected Irish Historian for the State of New York during the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians biannual state convention in Rochester in July. She will serve on the LAOH state board for two years.
Kearns is a member of the Lockport LAOH and the only member from Western New York to serve as an officer on the state board. She’s an officer in the Lockport division and on the Niagara County board.
The Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians is an Irish Catholic organization whose motto is “Friendship, Unity and Christian Charity.” For information about joining, send an email to: laohlockport@gmail.com.
