28th annual Cocktails & CA$H benefit slated

Niagara Hospice will celebrate the 28th anniversary of its longest-running fundraiser, Cocktails and CA$H, on Oct. 11 at the Cornell Cooperative Extension, 4487 Lake Ave.
Cocktails and CA$H is presented by the Niagara Hospice board of directors. The grand prize ticket holder walks away with $5,000.
“This event has changed venues, themes and caterers, but the constant has always been the people of this community giving generously to support the compassionate care of Niagara Hospice,” says James Shaw, DDS, Niagara Hospice board treasurer.
Tickets are $100. Admission includes dinner for two catered by Donna Eick, drinks and one entry to win one of 13 cash prizes of up to $5,000. Winners need not be present to win a cash prize; and, according to event coordinator Allison Bolt, the chances of winning are excellent as only 300 tickets will be sold.
The event includes a disco theme, a basket raffle, a 50/50 split, a wine pull, a silent auction and the Niagara Hospice Wheel of Prizes. Additionally, someone will walk away with a $1,000 Mills Jewelers gift card donated by store owner George Fritz.
Doors to Cocktails & CA$H will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on the Event Calendar page at www.NiagaraHospice.org or by calling Bolt at 280-0766.
