The 50th annual CROP Hunger Walk in Lockport will take place on Oct. 13. Registered walkers will meet at 71 Van Buren St. at 1 p.m. and walk along the Erie Canal towpath. Refreshments will be provided for walkers.
The 2019 walk motto is "Stepping Up to End Hunger Since 1969." Money collected by walkers is used to support programs and ministries that fight world hunger, including local initiatives such as food pantries.
For more information, call Pastor Jim Hardy at 433-5905. To register online for the walk, go to: https://www.crophungerwalk.org/lockportny/
