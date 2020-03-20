A few weeks ago, when COVID-19 was a term only the Centers for Disease Control was aware of, Lockport residents were free to go about their normal daily routines, including school children enjoying enriching field trips.
One such school-sponsored trip by DeSales Catholic School, made possible by Lockport Zonta Club, was to the Kenan Center for a guided tour of The Art of Suffrage, a celebration of the passage of the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote.
The students in grades 4, 7 and 8 toured the exhibit, watched instructional videos, took selfies in many dramatic vistas, and came face to face with the brutal reality of the struggles and sacrifice that thousands of women made over a 72-year period to make universal suffrage a reality in the United States.
During Women's History Month, raw reflections from 13-year-old students, copied below, should give pause to what women endured 100 years ago to provide American women the basic right of having a voice in government.
The Art of Suffrage is currently closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, much as the suffrage movement was impacted by the Spanish Influenza pandemic of 1918.
• • •
Nineteen
Arrested six times
Tortured six times more.
Standing in the streets
The signs defying, demanding rights
Rights. To refuse the red flowers
Rights. For purple, gold and white
Rights. To “go back and start a revolution”.
San Francisco to Washington
Signatures on a petition
800 women protest
Too many arrested
Too many tortured
Sell buttons and send valentines
And you’re called insane.
All for Nineteen.
• • •
A Revolution
I wake up to feel the suns rays
Another day of sacrifice,
Another day of struggle,
hoping for a day of success.
Three words ring in my mind.
“Start a Revolution”
“Start a Revolution”
I open the mailbox to find,
those postcards I stand against.
I lace up my shoes
Put on my sash
and stand tall.
I grab my hat and walk outside.
The streets are a rainbow of hats
Red and yellow.
To the White house I go to stand once again.
Is it worth it?
Yes, I remind myself
It is worth it.
Here they come
Thud, thud, thud.
Beaten, tortured, taunted.
One, two, three, four,
five, six times arrested
“Start a Revolution”
The bars open but I know this won’t be the last time.
“Start a Revolution.”
— By Isabella Pearl
• • •
Indestructable
Women are indestructable
words against women have blended
with this unkind world for too long
But still women stayed strong
After the marches and protests were
done, their right to vote was finally
won
Women are indestructable
— By Cale Kearney
• • •
It only takes One Woman
It only takes one woman
to start something new.
It only takes one woman
to create something great
It only takes one woman
to “block the sidewalk.”
It only takes one woman to protest
It only takes one woman to start a revolution.
• • •
Mary Brennan-Taylor is co-chair of The Art of Suffrage exhibition.
