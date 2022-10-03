MEDINA — Thirty-three years ago, two prominent families who had lost loved ones to cancer, combined their fundraising efforts to create the Knights-Kaderli Fund. Since then the fund, which memorializes Richard Knights and Sue Kaderli, has given out more than $800,000 to 750 cancer patients and their families, to help with medical bills, food, transportation and living expenses.
It has become a tradition that the fundraising Knights-Kaderli Walk is held on the first Saturday in October at East Shelby Volunteer Fire Hall. While COVID-19 dampened the effort the past two years, this year the walk was back in full swing. Approximately 200 people showed up for the walk on Oct. 1, ranging from six-week-old Garrett Walker who was pushed in his stroller by his mother Emma Wolter and grandmothers Julie Wolter and Lynn Ambrose, to 69-year-old Joe Rosenbeck, who was among the first group to finish.
The walk is a family event for many, such as the McAdoos. Katie McAdoo, granddaughter of the late Ken McAdoo, and her daughter Gracelynne Kujawa, 8, walked with Ken's daughter-in-law, Kristin McAdoo, and her son Justin. Also joining them was cousin Allie McAdoo.
Gracelynne walks every year, her mother said. This year she was recognized as the youth who raised the most pledges, $50, according to walk co-organizer Stacey Knights Pellicano, daughter of the late Richard Knights.
The most money brought in by an adult was $4,679 by Barb Hale.
The family of Sue Martin have also been big supporters of the walk. They have walked together as a family in past years, and Sue has helped register participants every year. She has walked for at least 20 years, she said, and was going to try this year with daughter Sarah Hanssen despite having a bad knee.
The Knights-Kaderli Fund got a big boost from an $8,500 donation from the Lizzy's Love Fund, a charity in honor of the late Liz Monell-Higgins. The check represented the proceeds of a golf tournament organized by the fund every July.
Pellicano said the Knights-Kaderli walk raises between $15,000 and $20,000 each year.
Donations to the fund can be made through its website, https://knightskaderli.blogspot.com/, or by mailing a check to P.O. Box 684, Medina, NY 14103.
