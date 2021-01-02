Cynthia "Cindy" Ann Sparks (nee Walp), 68, of North Tonawanda, passed away peacefully after a long illness, December 29, 2020, surrounded by her family. Cindy was born September 18, 1952 and is the daughter of the late Rosemary and John C. Walp, Sr. of North Tonawanda. Cindy was a retired Li…