This whole COVID-19 thing has been a nightmare for everyone but I have seen something good in it. It started this past spring and has continued through the summer and fall. It has gotten people out into nature; many who were only remotely interested in what is out there.
I saw more folks out walking and observing nature than ever before. This actively provides natural social distancing and we have a great nature area in the Alabama Swamps which many are now either rediscovering or finding it for the first time. This not only gives people a break from the tension of the “virus” but is also showing and teaching them things about nature that they may not have been aware of before. It of course gives us a shot of relaxation that we all need in these tense times.
Now that winter has arrived and conditions may not be so great but there is still plenty to see and things to do. The “swamp” basically shuts down once things have frozen up and snow covers everything but hiking and exploring some of winter's sights are there for the effort. In the Alabama Swamps the INWR and the two State Wildlife Management Areas are still open to the public. There are many dikes that can be explored on the state areas and the various trails on the INWR are still open. There are also a lot of public areas like parks in Niagara Falls, Buffalo and Tonawanda. Niagara Falls can be a very different “wonder” in the winter and many of the city parks contains wild creatures like deer, squirrels and a large variety of birds.
Tracks of various wildlife can be interesting to figure out and follow and can give some insight to wildlife habits. Just the snow piled on the brush or on tree branches can please the eye. Some places still have open water and waterfowl will often be found there. Bald eagles are now hanging close to their nests and will be laying eggs soon. Ringneck Marsh on the INWR is a great place to observe these birds by their nest right now and through the winter into next summer. Snowy owls are starting to show up around Western NY and it is predicted to be a good year for them.
There are a number of things you need to remember if you venture out into our “winter wonderland” especially if you are not normally an outside person. Frostbite is a danger but wearing good gloves (or better yet mitts), well-insulated boots and jacket and hat with ear covering can help make for a pleasant “adventure.” There is an item called “hot hands” which are chemical hand warmers that are just fantastic for those winter events. When they are opened from their sealed packaging and exposed to air they get hot. Depending on the size they last 10 to 18 hours and will keep your hands warm. If you only use them a few hours they can be sealed in a lock-tight bag (with all the air removed) which stops the chemical reaction. When you are ready to use them again just expose them to the air! They can be found at sporting goods stores, Walmart and even some drug stores.
When I'm doing “cold” nature photography I have one of these smaller “hot hands” in each glove and bigger ones in my pockets. If I'm going to be out and not moving for a long time I use some of my old deer stand hunting tricks. I have sewed two small pockets in the back of my first layer fleece shirt in line with my shoulder blades and a “heater” is put in each one. Under the my head balaclava I slip a small one in the sewed in pouch on the back of the neck. If I anticipated really cold conditions I may put a small one between my two pair of wool socks in the toe area to keep my toes warm in my over sized boots. So in your winter travels you see a “figure” sitting somewhere out there with steam raising up from it, it is probably me!
Another consideration while avoiding the COVID-19 “blues” is how you behave around wildlife. They are having a rough time too; finding food and cover to rest. Every time you spook an animal or bird you are forcing them to use calories they need to survive. Everyone wants to get good wildlife pictures but lets not do it at the expensive of wildlife winter survival. Eagles are a good example, they start nesting in January and if they are spooked off a nest under cold temperatures the eggs maybe lost. It is illegal to disturb nesting eagles and there are some heavy fines for doing so. If you want a good image of these birds get a bigger lens and develop your photographing skills but don't put them into flight.
So my advice for fighting the COVID-19 “blues” is to get out in nature, even during the winter!
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.