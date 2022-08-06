EDITOR’S NOTE: As a town historian, Jean Linn has received some memorable phone calls over the years, but possibly the most puzzling one involved finding bones in a basement. The caller mentioned her friend was making repairs and discovered bones, which he believed to be human. Linn’s skepticism dissipated when she dug further into the house’s history. It is one of the oldest houses in the town of Lockport, located on an early trade route, and was used as a rest home during the mid-20th century. Linn reached out to her trusty colleague, Jim Boles, who grew up in that area. It turns out he once lived in the house! So, they made arrangements with the current owner, Howard Flowers, to visit and here is their report.
• • •
There are only a few houses in the town of Lockport that are still here after 200 years. Recall, the town was formed in 1824 and the Erie Canal opened in 1825. This farmhouse is one of the few survivors. It is located on Chestnut Ridge Road, once known as Lewiston Road, which was an ancient trail from east to west. These old houses have many stories to tell — they were home to families who helped make Lockport what it is today.
This house was owned by Titus Hall, who settled in the area in the 1820s. Titus Hall, farmer and blacksmith, was the original Hall family patriarch of Lockport. He and his nephew, Sylvester Flagler, walked the Erie Canal towpath from the eastern part of the state until they arrived in Niagara County. Hall’s ancestors later settled on Ruhlmann Road, becoming noted agriculturalists in the area.
Later, the farm was known as the Wilson Farm. John Hampshire Wilson and his wife Alice Calvert Wilson raised their family on the farm. Wilson bought the property from his grandfather, John Hampshire. The Hampshire-Wilson family amassed much wealth through their sand and stone quarry located northwest of their homes, extending over the escarpment. Both John H. and Alice Wilson died at the home.
After the death of John H., his grandson, Howard S. Wilson, became owner of the farm. Howard died relatively young and his widow, Erna, sold off most of the land for income. After Erna’s death, her children sold the home to the Boles family in 1967.
Owners of old houses often reach out to the town historian, who has access to town records, maps and deeds, and possesses the research skills to fully utilize them, providing a historical background on their property. Historians also get questions that may not have an easy answer. One, a few years ago, concerned the sighting of an older gentleman in the window of this very house on Chestnut Ridge Road. No one was in the house at that time. Is this history — did these things happen? Are they legends, folklore or just gossip? Maybe it is another way for the house to reveal its story.
Well, here are the tales; if you ask people about the house this is what they tell you. We will let you, the reader, decide.
Extensive research and interviews indicate this house operated as a rest home or a boarding house in the mid-20th century. The interior had been somewhat modified for this function, which included a call button on the second floor.
Apparitions in the window had been spotted after the boarding house closed. According to accounts, one was an older woman who was looking out of an upper front window. Since it was a boarding house for older folks, there were rumors of unusual deaths of unrelated individuals who lived on the property, such as a story of a resident who was found dead in a lawn chair on the grounds. These are stories from people who were familiar with the house, but they could not be verified.
The most recent inquiry about this Chestnut Ridge home was spurred by the desire to determine why there are bones in the basement and where they came from. The owner, Mr. Flowers, recounted finding bones while doing foundation work; he decided he needed to find out just what was under his house.
We visited the home earlier this summer, which was a coming home of sorts for Jim, whose family lived in the house from 1967-1972. Jim recounts: “I had not been in the house since 1972 and it had changed. Every room has been nicely remodeled. When our family lived there, it looked more like an early farmhouse with a large barn attached to the back, wide plank pine floors, original woodwork, and wainscoting.”
Excavation began last month. The cramped crawl space was hot and the gravel made digging difficult. However, in just a few minutes we found bones, which will be sent on to experts to be conclusively identified. Early evidence indicates they are from farm activities at the site. Mr. Flowers described finding many larger bones in the past. He believes there are more and we will keep looking.
From the beginning, Mr. Flowers and his relatives believed the house was unusual. They could feel it. When he first moved in, for several months, he slept in a different room each night to get a sense of his new residence.
The house has seen a lot in its 200-year history. There were births, deaths, joyful times, and sad times. and the mystery of the bones? To be continued.
The Hall and Wilson families are buried in nearby Chestnut Ridge Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.