Wesley's Place Faith Community is part of the Upper NY Conference New Faith Community movement in the United Methodist Church. It is a unique expression of "church" that began about five years ago and seeks to connect unknown people in unfamiliar places with God and with each other. Wesley’s Place strives to be an intentionally diverse group that is representative of the neighborhoods around the Buffalo / Niagara Medical Campus — diverse in race, ethnicity, culture, thought, and socioeconomics.
Over the past few years we have worked hard to build relationships with residents, medical professionals, businesses, nonprofits, and other faith groups to be partners in ministry in the future. Many of those partnerships were bearing pre-pandemic fruit:
— Small group gatherings at Ulrich's Tavern for conversations revolving around faith, life, and God.
— Pastor on Duty prayer ministry. Five area restaurants that rotated weekly served as gathering places during lunch hours for people working in the area. A simple table tent that read “how can we pray for you” created opportunities for people to share celebrations and anxieties of life that were lifted up in prayer. Some came seeing prayers of healing for poor medical diagnosis, some for job interviews, others for the challenges of daily life.
— Offering a spiritual presence at community events such as the Allentown West Art Festival, BNMC Block Party, Juneteenth Festival, and Elmwood Arts Festival through arts and conversation.
— On Ash Wednesday we offered ashes to people from street corners and parks, armed with a camp chair, a folding table, and a sign that read “Get Ashed”. The mark of ashes symbolizes mortality, an acknowledgement that the church season of Lent is beginning, and is meant to lead to the self-examination of one’s life. We hoped to invite people into a relationship where we think about what we have done and what hope we have for the future. The theory was that younger people would not know as much about Ash Wednesday as older people would.
As I stood on a street corner only a few people stopped for the imposition of ashes. In talking with people that went by, it became clear that most people, regardless of their age, did not understand what Ash Wednesday was about. We were trying to invite people to an encounter and no one really knew what we were doing. The church language we were speaking needed to be translated. It was not relevant in the community around us.
After this realization, we began to talk with people about mortality, our imperfections, the need to give and receive forgiveness, and the desire to leave the world a better place than we found it. After translating church language into more understandable terms, people understood what they were being invited into. This was an important learning that has continued to guide the ministries of Wesley’s Place in recent times.
We are all living in a different world now than we were a few years ago. Most of the restaurants that hosted small groups on the BNMC have closed over the past two years. Communities have not been gathering at large events. Public spaces are limited in capacity. The pandemic provided a tremendous challenge to how Wesley’s Place goes about ministry. Connecting people with God and with each other looks differently than it did a few years ago. We had to evolve to meet the needs in the community on the medical campus to stay relevant.
Currently, Wesley’s Place focuses on supporting healthcare professionals and medical students. These people have been placed under tremendous stresses and emotional traumas during the pandemic and they needed a place to care for them. People need whole body care — physical care, emotional care and spiritual care. Wesley’s Place stepped into that need in several ways.
Wesley’s Place redesigned its website and began to create digital video content to provide doses of encouragement as a way to support the medical staff. Gifts of gratitude are given to each of the roughly 750 employees as a way to support them in their extraordinary efforts. The packages contain coffee, chocolate, unscented hand lotion, a note of encouragement, and a card with the web link to the redesigned web site. The coffee and the chocolate were intended to feed the body, the lotion to soothe cracked hands dried out from hand sanitizers. The encouragement and web invite were to feed the soul. Following proper Covid protocols, the items were eventually given to all of the staff regardless of their position. Surgeons, doctors, administration, nurses, cleaners, and security were all given these signs of appreciation because each of them plays an important part of the patient care plan. Everyone has a role to play in providing good patient care.
At the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine a weekly student gathering, ReFresh, is hosted. It is a collaborative ministry with the Christian Medical and Dental Association (CMDA). Every Wednesday we meet on campus and provide a free meal to students along with a variety of topics. Topics rotate each week for prayer, Bible study, speakers on the intersection of faith and medicine, and service projects. Students are encouraged to reflect on what is going on in their lives and where God could be found in it.
Wesley's Place has many additional hopes for ministry as we seek to connect people with God and with each other. We always look forward to the opportunity to share and dream with others. If you would like to hear more or be a partner in ministry, contact me at 716-218-8273 or wesleysplacebnmc@gmail.com.
• • •
Rev. Gregg Stierheim serves as the executive director of Niagara Frontier City Ministries, a United Methodist agency that works to strengthen the ministry of urban churches through partnering with other congregations. Gregg and his wife, Heather, are a clergy couple serving at Williamsville United Methodist Church and Wesley’s Place Faith Community.The work of Wesley’s Place is to be in ministry with unknown people, in unfamiliar places. Gregg and Heather have four children and enjoy camping, traveling, and hiking as a family.
