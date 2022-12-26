The Strictly Hip will perform a special one-night only concert at the Kenan Center’s Taylor Theater, 433 Locust St., Lockport on Jan. 14. What's special about the show is it'll be intimate and unplugged, featuring an all-acoustic set.
The Strictly Hip are the masters of the music by The Tragically Hip. The band has spent years respectfully and accurately recreating the music of Canada's most popular rock band with pain staking attention to musical detail.
The concert is a fundraiser for art, education and recreation programming at the Kenan Center.
Showtime is 7 p.m. Tickets are $40 each and include entry into a drawing for Niagara Wine and Beer Fest tickets. Tickets can be purchased at kenancenter.ticketleap.com.
