As we look forward to the new Lockport Memorial Hospital, a campus of Mount St. Mary’s which will open next year, we present the final hospital in this series about the history of hospitals in the town of Lockport.
Niagara County Tuberculosis Hospital
In 1910, the Niagara County Health Association led the initiative for a tuberculosis hospital due to the severity of the epidemic. The Niagara County Board of Supervisors voted to build a tuberculosis hospital with $100,000 appropriated for the facility. The urgent need for tuberculosis care forced the abandoned Poorhouse hospital on Niagara Street Extension back into action. The reincarnated building opened in 1915-1916, as the temporary quarters of the Niagara County Tuberculosis Hospital. This was the beginning of the Niagara County Sanitorium, which later became Mount View.
Niagara County Sanatorium
In 1918, the Niagara County Sanatorium was established with moving the former poor house hospital ”up the hill” to newly purchased land on Upper Mountain Road. The task was accomplished by local house mover George Daunce of Wilson. This was the third use of the 1899 building and its second location. It served as the first building of the Niagara County Sanatorium, today known as Mount View. The building was outfitted with windows and porches as sunshine and fresh air were the preferred treatments for tuberculosis. During this time, it could take months or years to recover. The sanatorium was often called the “San.”
In 1931, a children's facility opened; it was named the Shaw Building after board member and former sheriff William Shaw of Newfane. The Guillemont building opened in 1939. It was named in honor of Dr. Frank Guillemont, a former board president.
Here are some "San" facts:
— Tuberculosis was also called consumption.
— Inmates from the county jail on Niagara Street were assigned duties at the sanatorium.
— Well into the 1940s, the treatment for tuberculosis included fresh air, special diets and rest.
— All patients and employees had to live on the grounds. Dormitories and houses were provided and cars were available to leave the facility. Residency was strictly enforced during epidemics.
— After streptomycin was discovered in 1943 as a cure for tuberculosis, sanatoriums began to close.
Mount View Hospital
The Niagara County Sanatorium was christened as Mount View Hospital on December 30, 1957. The name was inspired by its location on the escarpment and views of the Niagara County fruit belt. The Shaw Building, initially a tuberculosis convalescent unit for children, was renovated as a rehabilitation center which included physical therapy, occupational therapy, rehabilitation nursing and vocational training.
In 1965, Mount View began taking mental health patients at the Guillemont building. The Guillemont building, a general hospital, began focusing on long term care in 1971, renovating two floors into an 80-bed care facility. Keeping up with the ever-changing missions, the name changed to Mount View Skilled Nursing Facility in 1976 and Mount View Health Facility in 1978.
In 1972, the Department of Social Services opened four foster homes for children aged 13 to 16 years in the former physician residences on the grounds. They are private homes today located on Mount View Drive.
The transfer of the Davison Road Infirmary patients was completed in 1979. By 2007, the county medical facilities closed. The Guillemont Building was reopened as a privately operated program, Mount View Assisted Living, in August 2015. The Shaw building presently houses the Niagara County departments of health and mental health and substance abuse services.
