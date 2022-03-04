Inspired by the groundbreaking at the new Lockport Memorial Campus of Mount St Mary’s Hospital on Ruhlmann Road in the town of Lockport, we are reviewing the history of all the former hospitals in the town.
The next facility in our series is the Niagara County Infirmary, which was located at 100 Davison Road. The facility was the replacement for the county poorhouse and was often referred to as the poorhouse. Davison Road was once called Rogers Lane after an early landowner and later was known as Lovers Lane before being named Davison Road in honor of John Lester Davison, a local naturalist who studied wildlife in the area. The infirmary complex is located in both the town and city of Lockport, on Niagara County-owned property.
In 1912, the county needed to build a replacement for the old poorhouse because the facility on Niagara Street Extension was deteriorating and the land frequently flooded. To create the infirmary complex, several farms were purchased, including the Brown and Butler-Dempsey property, for a total of 174 acres. Additional acreage was later acquired.
The Niagara County Infirmary was dedicated on January 7, 1915. The original complex included separate housing for men and women, a service building, a hospital, administration building, nurses quarters, several barns, a pig pen, and a hen house. Residents and patients were transferred from the old Niagara Street Extension Poor House to the new Infirmary on February 27, 1915. With a capacity of 200 residents, it was built to house the poor, sick, disabled, and the elderly needing care. With societal advances, there were other facilities, in addition to the poorhouse, for children and those with mental health conditions.
The new Infirmary required a working farm to offset costs making the complex partially self-supporting, helping to deflect the claim that taxpayers’ money was wasted. Continuing the policy of the old poorhouse, everyone was required to work to their level of ability.
The hospital's first floor had a capacity of 36 patients, with a physician's office and a drug room. It boasted a well-equipped and ventilated operating room with adjoining sterilizing room. The hospital also included its own kitchen to prepare meals for patients. Early state inspections were very favorable, commenting on the cleanliness and safety features of the complex. It was recommended to add sun parlors to the hospital because of the large number of tuberculosis patients. (Heliotherapy or light therapy was a popular treatment for tuberculosis at the time.) An addition and many improvements were installed at the hospital during the 1930s to address overcrowding and update operating equipment.
In 1948, plans moved forward to construct a new building with hospital facilities. It opened in 1950 and was commonly known as the Switzer Building.There were two-, four-, and six-patient rooms equipped with signaling devices and acoustic tile ceilings.
As time went on, with advances in medical care and support provided by government programs, there was less need for institutionalized care.The hospital in the Infirmary became more of a nursing home rather than acute care.
The complex had a mortuary and burial ground to the north. The graves at one time were marked by wooden crosses handmade by employees. As the wood disintegrated, metal markers were added unsuccessfully and over time the graves became unmarked. Burial records can be found at the Town of Lockport Historian’s Office, Niagara County Historian's Office, and Niagara County Historical Society.
An article in the Niagara Falls Gazette in 1962 by reporter Bill Nelson describes the typical residents of the Infirmary as “...cases too old to care for themselves or a few younger individuals who have exhausted their funds at other hospitals and can still hope for a future…and yet, the Infirmary is far from the grim or depressing place you might expect it to be.”
After serving the county for 64 years, inspections in the 1970s reported the Infirmary did not meet current standards. Several proposals were studied that involved the merger of local hospitals, including the Infirmary, Mount View Hospital, Lockport Memorial Hospital, and eventually Newfane Inter-community Memorial Hospital, but they were not successful. However, to eliminate duplication of resources, services were consolidated between the Infirmary and Mount View. In 1979, the remaining infirmary patients were transferred to Mount View Hospital.
After the residents moved to Mount View, the Switzer building at Davison Road housed the Niagara County Social Services Department from 1981 until 2003.
In the summer of 2021, there was a fire in the vacant chapel building. Sections of the remaining property are in a zoning dispute. Several of the service buildings in the back of the complex are in use by Niagara County.
The last hospital in the series will be the ever evolving Mount View Hospital, located at 5465 Upper Mountain Road, Town of Lockport, New York.
Jim Boles is a Lockport native and board member of the Town of Lockport Historical Society, with a keen interest in local history and cultural tourism. Contact him at jamesboles47@gmail.com. Jean Linn is the Town of Lockport Historian, as well as archivist and librarian at Niagara County Community College. You can reach her at jlinn@elockport.com or 716-438-2159.
