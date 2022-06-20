This is graduation week at DeSales Catholic School

This week the class of 2022 at DeSales Catholic School is commemorating the end of elementary school with a family-centered social and a Graduation Mass at St. John the Baptist Church. The week leading up to eighth grade graduation is filled with tradition, family and faith for the students and their families.
On Wednesday, eighth-graders will dress up for a reception with their parents, followed by a class social.
Graduation day is Thursday. The day begins with a breakfast honoring the class members and their families, hosted by parent volunteers from the DeSales Home School Association.
Class of 2022 Salutatorian Ryann Morris, the daughter of Kellene Morris of Lockport, will address her classmates at the breakfast. She plans to reflect on all the lessons she has learned in middle school. Drawing from a love of literature, she'll quote“Little Women” in her speech and discuss how graduation isn’t the end, it's the beginning of a new chapter. Ryann will attend high school at Mount St. Mary Academy in the fall.
During the Graduation Mass, in the evening, the top scholar in the class, Alexandra Thurston, will give the Valedictory Address. She plans to reflect on all the wonderful experiences she has had with DeSales teachers, and classmates, throughout her years attending the school. Alexandra, the daughter of Stephanie Thurston of Lockport, will attend Lockport High School in the fall.
The guest speaker at graduation is Kellene Kennedy Morris, DeSales High School class of 1989.
Reflecting on the current class, DCS Principal Karen Rahill said, “We are blessed to have had the chance to watch these 33 students learn and grow, many since preschool. Their journey here at DeSales has them well prepared for the road ahead. As they move on to high school, we wish them each the very best. They will always have a home here at DeSales.”
The graduates will advance to public and private high schools across the region including Lockport High, Mount St. Mary Academy, Sacred Heart, Wilson High School, Sweet Home High School, Cardinal O’Hara High School, Newfane High School, Starpoint High School, Canisius High School, Akron High School and St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute.
