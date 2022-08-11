“Music in the Gardens,” the Kenan Center’s monthly free concert series, continues Saturday with a performance by the soul- and funk-oriented Vitamin D Band.
The concert will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on the lawn outside Kenan House Gallery, 433 Locust St. Attendees are welcome to bring their own chairs or blankets. Picnics and non-alcoholic beverages are permitted throughout the lawn seating area. Money-Bag Dumplings will be on site vending food.
A VIP Beer Garden is open to adults aged 21 and older. For ticket information visit www.kenancenter.org.
