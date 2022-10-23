MEDINA — The Medina Sandstone Society inducted three members into the Medina Sandstone Hall of Fame on Oct. 20, bringing the total to 35 sites that have now been recognized since the Hall of Fame was established in 2013.
The three new inductees are all in Orleans County and include the Erie Canal Culvert in the town of Ridgeway, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Albion (including the parish’s lyceum and cemetery chapel), and the Ryan Quarry home owned by Robert and Maureen Christian in Clarendon.
The Hall of Fame includes churches, mansions, civic buildings, monuments and public works projects from Erie, Pa., to Buffalo, Batavia and Orleans County, Rochester and the Finger Lakes region.
David Miller, Hall of Fame committee chairman, said the Sandstone Society wants to showcase how the local quarried stone was used to build so many magnificent structures.
“What a wealth of beautiful buildings that have come out of the ground in Orleans County,” he said. “We need to appreciate them.”
About 70 sites have now been nominated for the Call of Fame. The committee wants to recognize Medina Sandstone sites with exceptional beauty, architectural uniqueness and longevity, or as Miller said, sites “that have the wow effect.”
Miller said the Sandstone Society welcomes more nominations. (https://sandstonesociety.org)
• • •
While the Hall of Fame features many ornate structures, the Canal Culvert is the first inductee that served a more utilitarian purpose as a public infrastructure project.
The stone tunnel is 200 feet long, 11 feet high at its peak and 19 feet wide. It is an iconic site in Orleans County, and is one of a kind on the 524-mile-long canal system — the only place where you can drive under the canal. The site has been featured on Ripley’s Believe It or Not.
The culvert was originally built in 1823 and was enlarged when the canal was expanded. The current culvert was built in 1911 as part of the Barge Canal enlargement.
The stone arch structure has a reinforced concrete prism liner directly above it, said Brendan Simon, west region canal engineer for New York State Canal Corporation.
“The structure is near and dear to the canals,” Simon said. “I don’t know of any other structure like it on the canal system. Our staff is passionate about maintaining key pieces of infrastructure like the stone arch culvert.”
• • •
The Ryan Quarry House at 4160 South Holley Road, Clarendon, is the first Hall of Fame inductee that has a direct link to a Medina Sandstone quarry operation. The house was likely built from sandstone from the banks of the east branch of Sandy Creek, in 1863 when there weren’t any commercial quarries in Clarendon.
This part of Clarendon and Holley would later have three quarries: Down’s and Gorman’s quarry in 1881, Gleason Place quarry in 1890 and the large Ryan Company quarry in 1920.
The Ryan quarry was adjacent to the house, which was used as an office building for the Ryan Company in the 1920s and much of the ’30s. Writing from Civilian Conservation Corps workers was found inside on the walls of the house during a later restoration.
Miller praised Maureen and Robert Christian for extensive renovation and upkeep since they bought the property in 1977. They credited their aunt Flo Johnson for saving the site when she bought it in 1950. At that point the site had been abandoned with a collapsed roof and trees growing up inside the house.
“She was told it was too far gone,” Robert Christian said. “But she always wanted a stone house in the country.”
The Christians raised their three children at the house. Maureen Christian said the sound of the nearby creek and waterfalls is peaceful and relaxing.
“We just love the history of it,” she said. “It’s built like a fortress.”
Robert Christian said the family has tried to maintain a part of the county’s sandstone legacy.
“That’s what it’s all about, being a steward of it,” he said.
• • •
The induction of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church is long overdue, said Jim Hancock, a member of Hall of Fame Committee. The site was finally nominated this year by former Orleans County Historian Bill Lattin. It joins other sites in the Hall of Fame including the Pullman Memorial Universalist Church, First Presbyterian Church of Albion, and the Civil War Monument at Mount Albion Cemetery.
St. Joseph’s Church was dedicated in 1897, built of locally quarried sandstone in a Gothic Revival style. The parish dedicated St. Joseph’s School and Lyceum in 1905 and then a new chapel at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in 1920. The lyceum is the first school to be included in the Medina Sandstone Hall of Fame.
Rev. Richard Csizmar, pastor of the parish since 1994, said many people over the years have given resources, time and talent to keep up the sites. A $100,000 renovation was recently completed at the lyceum, he noted.
“They’re so valuable, so beautiful, and so memorable,” Csizmar said of the buildings. “They are gifts from God.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.