LYNDONVILLE — Shoppers are setting a new trend in America, as more and more of them patronize thrift stores, according to a survey shared by Ruth Hedges, who came up with the idea to establish a thrift store at Lyndonville United Methodist Church.
Named Hope Resales, the thrift shop has far exceeded the church’s expectations in the brief time it has been operated.
Not only are shoppers nationwide finding fine quality merchandise at drastically reduced prices, but the money they spend at thrift stores usually all goes to helping worthy causes in their communities.
In the nine months that it has been operated, purchases at Hope Resales have allowed the church to donate thousands to many local organizations and causes, Hedges said.
Donations have been so abundant, the thrift store has already expanded into another room in the church basement, she added.
During the past year, proceeds of Hope Resales have been shared with Lyndonville Fire Department, Genesee-Orleans Ministry of Concern, Camp Rainbow, Lyndonville Food Pantry, Care Net of Orleans, the Lockport CARES Emergency Shelter, Hospice of Orleans and a young missionary who traveled to India. With store proceeds, the church is also sponsoring, on a monthly basis, a United Methodist minister and her family in Cuba.
Hope Resales also has supplied free clothing to several families in need, who were referred to the store, Hedges said.
Whether it’s a thrift shop, second-hand store or consignment shop, Hedges shared a number of reasons for shopping at one: Supporting a charitable cause, saving money, reducing waste and helping to save the environment, acquiring hard-to-find items, discovering a hidden treasure. and even buying something you forgot to bring along on vacation without paying full price for it.
Hedges cited a study noted by the Wall Street Journal in which more than half of respondents said they would consider gifting second-hand presents, while 56% said they would welcome thrifted gifts.
A report by ThredUp said the resale market continues to grow and total sales are expected to reach $51 billion by 2023. In fact thrift shopping is becoming so popular, traditional retailers such as Macy’s and JCPenney have started to team up with ThredUp to sell thrift finds in select stores.
Hope Resales is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. A new feature is 50% off select merchandise on the last Wednesday of the month. Other sales can be found on the store's Facebook page during the month.
