Tim Uhl to serve as Catholic schools superintendent

BUFFALO — Bishop Michael J. Fisher recently announced the appointment of Tim Uhl as the new superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Buffalo, a position he will take up on April 19. Since 2014, Uhl has been the superintendent for the Montana Catholic Schools, which includes 23 schools of both the Diocese of Great Falls-Billings and the Diocese of Helena.
“We are delighted that Dr. Uhl has agreed to take up the considerable responsibility of leading our diocesan schools at a time when we are determined to define a new era for Catholic education across Western New York,” Fisher said.
“Dr. Uhl is uniquely qualified for this vital role, given his passion for Catholic education and his superb track record as a superintendent, educator, coach, dean of students, and as an administrator for both primary and secondary schools," Fisher continued. "His passion for the potential of Catholic education to nurture and guide young people, and to prepare them for a lifetime of learning and active faith, will be a tremendous asset in our ongoing work of renewal and commitment to catechesis and evangelization.”
Uhl was the preferred candidate of a seven-member search committee, following an extensive interview process and the completion of background checks. The committee recommended Uhl to Fisher, who made the final determination.
Diocese staff say Uhl is a well-known national blogger and podcaster through “Catholic School Matters,” which focuses on best practices and innovation in Catholic education.
“I’m appreciative of the opportunity and excited to get started to help renew the Catholic schools in the Diocese of Buffalo in collaboration with the great principals and teachers. They have been doing heroic work this year by supporting students during these very challenging circumstances. I look forward to working closely with these remarkable individuals who clearly have a deep commitment to the young people in their care,” Uhl said.
Uhl has spent his entire professional life in Catholic education. He served as assistant principal at Bishop Blanchet High School in Seattle from 2001-2006, principal of Catholic High School in New Iberia, Louisiana, from 2006 to 2010, and principal at Holy Rosary Regional School in Tacoma, Washington, from 2010 to 2014, when he was appointed superintendent of Montana Catholic Schools.
Uhl has served on the National Catholic Education Association Leadership Advisory Council, and currently serves as a consultant to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Committee on Education. He is the author of several publications and a regular presenter at national education conferences, workshops and conventions.
Uhl earned his BA in English and psychology at St. Mary’s University in Texas in 1992, and his master's degree in American studies at Saint Louis University two years later. He earned his doctorate in American studies in 1997, also from Saint Louis University. In 2008, he completed a Masters in Educational Leadership from Seattle Pacific University.
Uhl and his wife are the parents of three elementary-age children, and Mrs. Uhl is a school counselor in addition to a volleyball coach.
Joan Thomas has been serving as interim superintendent of diocese Catholic schools since the August 2020 retirement of Michael LaFever.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.