“If a flower could emulate your personality, what kind of flower would you be?”
Artist Cynthia Pegado asked that and similar beautiful questions to Hearts and Hands care recipients during a recent project called Tele-Stories. In partnership with TimeSlips, a non-profit organization that infuses creativity into caring relationships, Hearts and Hands paired up 24 of its care recipients with four local artists to participate in the program.
Over the course of eight weeks, each artist and their paired care recipient, called tele-buddies, scheduled a weekly phone conversation where they would cultivate a meaningful connection. This was done through the asking of beautiful questions, a way of sparking memories, reminiscing, and getting to know their tele-buddies. During each conversation, Tele-Stories artists took a walk down memory lane to learn what sparks joy in each of their tele-buddies.
“My artist was very nice, and I enjoyed talking with her,” Hearts and Hands care recipient Emily F shared. Other participants in the program relayed that their experience was "interesting" and "wonderful," and that it was nice having a friend to share their memories with.
At the conclusion of the program, the artists created a piece to signify their time spent with each care recipient. Artists had the opportunity to meet their tele-buddies in-person to present each piece of art they created.
“Tele-buddies paint with their words and imagination. As the artist, I paint with watercolors,” Pegado explained.
Through the creation of pieces such as a hand painted silk scarf, a choreographed dance performance, and a painting, each tele-buddy can continue reminiscing on shared memories and time spent in the Tele-Stories program.
Hearts and Hands is a non-profit organization serving older adults in Erie and eastern Niagara counties with transportation, in-home supports and caregiver respite. Its offices are located in Akron, Buffalo and Lockport. To learn more about volunteering, call 716-406-8311, extension 102, or visit www.volunteerhnh.org.
