Toastmasters hosting open houses via Zoom

Three local chapters of Toastmasters International, including the AM Lockport chapter, are hosting a spring open house next week. All are welcome to visit one or more demonstrations on Zoom.
The demonstration schedule is:
— Buffalo Flyers, noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, buffaloflyers.toastmastersclubs.org.
— AM Lockport, 7 to 8:30 a.m. Thursday, amlockporttm.org. Lockport city Assessor Tracy Farrell is the featured speaker.
— Rhetorical Roar, 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 26, rhetoricalroar.toastmastersclubs.org.
For more information, call Cate at 622-1832.
Toastmasters International is a goal-oriented organization comprised of more than 345,000 members in 142 countries around the world. Members strive to improve their leadership and communication skills through a proven program that enhances qualities the member may already possess while helping them learn new ways to present their thoughts and ideas.
