Members of the class of 2023 at DeSales Catholic School will commemorate the end of elementary school with graduation ceremonies today.
A day of celebration for eighth-graders begins with a breakfast honoring them and their families. Breakfast is hosted by parent volunteers from the DeSales Home School Association. Salutatorian Dylan Lamont will address his classmates and reflect on lessons learned through athletics, as well as the influence his beloved grandmother had on him. Dylan, the son of Christopher and Carmine Lamont, will attend Newfane High School in the fall.
Graduation Mass will begin at 7 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Church. Valedictorian William Vona will give a speech reflecting on good memories and lessons learned at DCS, and how the school has shaped and prepared him for the future. William, the son of William and Gina Vona, will attend Lockport High School in the fall.
The guest speaker at Graduation Mass is DCS alumnus Henry Murphy (class of 2019). Henry was named the Outstanding Senior by his peers and faculty at St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute. He will be attending Florida State University in the fall to study economics.
Principal Karen Rahill reflected on the current class of DeSales’ eighth graders thus: “I am blessed to have had the chance to watch these 22 students learn and grow, many since preschool. They have faced challenging times, and I am proud of how they have persevered. As they move on to high school, I wish them each the very best. They will always have a home here at DeSales.”
The graduates are headed to public and private high schools across the region including Lockport and Newfane, Sacred Heart, Canisius and St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute.
