BARKER — Barker Lions Club installed its 2020-2021 officers and presented various awards, including the Robert J. Uplinger award to Lion Tom Mallon, on July 25.
The Robert J. Uplinger Distinguished Service Award, established in 1993, honors outstanding Lions and non-Lions who perform exemplary service to a club, district or community. Honorees possess the highest examples of Lionistic character, ideals, purpose and service.
Mallon was recognized for his service to the club and to the youth in the community. In his time as a club member, he has aided with the construction of a chicken barbecue pit — a project that allowed students in Barker to learn the art of welding — and has created plaques for the club. As a teacher in Barker Central School, he has guided and inspired many students in his technology classes.
Lion Tina Linderman received the club's Most Distinguished Lion award and Margo Sue Bittner received the Lion of the Year award.
The annual installation of officers ceremony was conducted by Past District Governor Jeff Jarvis. Tim Leising was installed as club president. Other officers are: vice presidents Scott Ecker, Dale Corwin and Philip Russell; board members Wayne Rider, Tom Mallon, Kurt Lutz and Chris Czelusta; secretary Matt Costello; treasurer Jim Bittner; Lion Tamer Art Harris; and Tail Twister Abe Sullivan.
Jarvis also installed a new club member, Aaron Watts.
Barker Lions Club holds monthly membership meetings, at 7 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month; meetings include dinner and a speaker. The next meeting is slated for Sept. 2.
For more information about the club, go to www.BarkerLions.org. To become involved in one of its projects, to speak at a meeting or to be a guest at a meeting, call 778-7001 or email Roar@BarkerLions.org.
