Tons of gratitude: NiaCAP Food Pantry fields a donation from Latter-day Saints

The NiaCAP Food Pantry on Washburn Street has taken possession of a special delivery: Two tons of food, courtesy of the Lockport Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Three pallets were delivered by truck from Buffalo Tungsten's warehouse on Monday. Paul Rylander organized 14 volunteers from the Lockport Ward to unload the truck, stack the food cases inside and move the food to shelves, all in about 45 minutes. The donation included supplies of chili, macaroni, spaghetti, spaghetti sauce, salsa and potato flakes. After their work was done, the volunteers were led in a prayer by Bishop Zy Biesinger.
The donation was made in commemoration of the 200th anniversary of the First Vision of Joseph Smith, founder of the Latter-day Saint movement. Smith's vision occurred at Palmyra, N.Y., and to celebrate, the church is donating 1.6 million pounds of food to 200 pantries throughout the state, including eight other pantries in Western New York.
According to director Kristen Burke, the Nia CAP food pantry serves between 70 and 150 families per month.
