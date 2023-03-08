M&T Bank and the Buffalo Bills have launched their annual Touchdown for Teachers competition, recognizing local educators’ outstanding contributions to their students, schools, and communities. Nominations can be made online through April 7 at BuffaloBills.com/teachers.
Two finalists will be chosen from the nominations submitted based on involvement in their school and community, degree of positive impact, and demonstrated commitment to education. One nominee will be awarded the grand prize, which includes a $5,000 grant for their school, a surprise visit from a Buffalo Bills player or Bills legend, and a virtual or in-person tour of the M&T Tech Hub at Seneca One with a tech talk focused on sports and computer science. The runner-up will receive a $1,000 grant for their school.
Educators at schools in the Western New York and Finger Lakes regions, and McKean County, Pennsylvania, are eligible.
A committee of Bills and M&T Bank staff members will select the finalists.
