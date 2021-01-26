Tops raises nearly $12K selling gingerbread houses

Tops Friendly Markets has announced it raised $11,950 as a result of its Gingerbread House campaign for Oishei Children’s Hospital. The campaign, which kicked off Dec. 1, welcomed families to purchase a gingerbread house kit at locations throughout the region, with a portion of the proceeds being donated to the hospital.
The kits came complete with gingerbread to build a house, candy decorations and icing.
“Tops was thrilled to be able to offer this fun and engaging way for families to come together while supporting the hospital,” said John Persons, president and COO of Tops. “It was a wonderful way to reinforce important values about giving back to those in need all while creating wonderful memories with your own family.”
“Thank you to the Tops team for such a special opportunity to celebrate the holidays safely at home. We are grateful for this support and the dedication of Tops to the well-being of children and families in our community, especially those we serve at OCH,” said Andrew Bennett, vice president of the Children’s Hospital of Buffalo Foundation.
