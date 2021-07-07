Lockport city Youth and Recreation has arranged two admission-free events for youths and families this month.
"Touch a Truck" will take place from 10 a.m. to noon July 14 at Outwater Park. A range of heavy vehicles, from garbage trucks to fire trucks, will be on display and, in conjunction with Lockport Public Library, story time will take place on the 30s at each end of the circle. Pete's Treats ice cream truck is supplying free baby cones. Follow the Facebook event page at City of Lockport Touch a Truck.
Also this month, Lock City I Spy is returning. From July 19 through Aug. 2, pick a day to find hidden treasures all around the city. Turn in your answer sheets by Aug. 5 to win a booty bag filled with sweets. Follow the Lock City I Spy Facebook event page for the clues.
