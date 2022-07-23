Touch A Truck Day will return to Outwater Park from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday.
The event, organized by the Lockport Youth and Recreation Committee, showcases various vehicles. It’s Covid- and kid-friendly and gives children “an idea of things they can do when they grow up,” committee member Kathy O’Keefe said.
This year the Army National Guard is sending two of its trucks. A farm tractor and a Zamboni will also be on display. A prize wheel will be going at the Zamboni.
Freeze pops will be given out at the police and fire trucks and Lockport Public Library is doing book readings every half-hour.
