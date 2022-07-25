Barge Canal Optimist Club of Lockport will host Trail Clues, a family scavenger hunt, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Upson Park. The hunt is designed for children aged 2 to 12 years and their guardians to do together, outdoors, at their own pace. The clues will be posted throughout Upson Park and along the Erie Canal.
Families may register on Saturday at the Barge Canal Optimist Club tent at the Lockport Community Farmers Market, or register in advance by emailing bargecanaloptimists@gmail.com.
The hunt has two starting points, the farm market on Canal Street, and Upson Park, 100 Clinton St. Start by checking in at the Optimist table at either site where each child will receive their Trail Clues answer sheet. Once a child has collected all of their answers, they return to the Optimist table to turn in their sheet and receive a participation gift, plus an entry in a drawing for admission tickets to the Erie Canal Discovery Center.
Barge Canal Optimist Club regularly provides youth programs in Lockport. For more information about the club visit facebook.com/BargeCanalOptimistClubOfLockportNy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.