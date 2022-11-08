MEDINA — Nearly 175 visitors to "Treasure Island" joined together to support the IV pump replacement campaign for Orleans Community Health Foundation, exceeding the $40,000 fundraising goal. The event at the Shelby Volunteer Fire Company hall featured a live auction for attendees and an online silent auction for both attendees and at-home bidders.
IV pump replacement "is an important need in our community," Treasure Island honorary chair Dr. Richard Elman, Emergency Department director, told supporters."We are working to replace 60 pumps throughout Orleans Community Health, impacting more than 5,000 patients per year. These pumps are used to distribute medications and fluids in our two dialysis locations, the emergency room, the operating and recovery rooms, in radiology, in our long-term care unit, and on our patient care floors.”
Attendees enjoyed a buffet dinner provided by Zambistro and were able to exclusively participate in the live auction, Lucky Cork wine pull, reverse cash raffle, and spin-to-win game.
There was an assortment of more than 140 gift baskets and certificates donated by community members, hospital departments, and area businesses. Some of the featured items were a trip to Myrtle Beach, overnight stays at local and regional hotels, dinner gift certificates, area golf course memberships, a Lake Ontario fishing charter, Coach purses, an assortment of furniture, and an Alaskan Frontier trip.
Joining in the fun were Megan Johnson, OCH Foundation executive director, guest DJ Eli Howard and guest auctioneer John Boardway, who kept everyone up-to-date on how the bidding was going through the night.
Corporate supporters of Treasure Island 2022 were Independent Health, Jr. Wilson Sportsman Club, Lawley Insurance and Niagara Veterinary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.