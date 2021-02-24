The Niagara County Soil and Water Conservation District is taking orders for tree seedlings until March 5.
Each year, the district offers a variety of evergreens, hardwoods and shrubs to the general public at a nominal cost. The purpose is to encourage plantings for conservation, erosion control and wildlife habitat.
For more information and an order form, call 434-4949, extension 4, or download the form at www.niagaraswcd.com. Orders are filled on a first-come, first-served basis.
