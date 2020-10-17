Troop 5014, of Lockport, one of the first girl-only troops in the area, recently hosted a scout camp experience for people with special needs from the Fantastic Friends of WNY organization, at the Donald F. Miller Youth camp.
Scouts from 5014 and brother scouts from Troop 4, Troop 6, and Troop 445 were guides for friends as the friends earned “merit badges” for their “scout sash”. Friends, with help from their scout guides, worked on areas such as fire building, knot tying, and a nature walk.
Scouts camped for the weekend and received training and educational material about working with people of special needs. In the process 20 scouts completed their Disabilities Awareness merit badge.
Troop 5014 was one of the first girls only troop in the BSA program in our area. Offering the same opportunities to young ladies, troop 5014 implements the same program that has allowed boys to work towards Eagle rank for the past 100 years. If you are interested in BSA scouting for girls contact us at info@troop5014.org or visit our website at www.troop5014.org
Fantastic Friends of WNY is a non-profit organization that provides a safe, comfortable space and various program for special needs people of all abilities. More information can be found at their website at www.fantasticfriendswny.org
Donald F. Miller camp is a youth camp at 1601 Sweeny Rd. North Tonawanda. Run by volunteers from the non-profit Nor-Ton Red Jacket Club. More information about reserving the camp for youth groups or joining the Nor-Ton Red Jackets can be found at http://www.nortonredjacketclub.org/
