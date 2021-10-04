Trying to find the 'link' to Alzheimer's

MEDINA — Nicole Tuohey loved her Grandpa and Grandma Bradley dearly, and when they both succumbed to Alzheimer’s disease, she wanted to do something to memorialize them.
Nicole recently shared what she remembers and loved about her grandparents.
For 33 years, her Grandpa Bradley was an engineer at Harrison Radiator, and also worked as the mechanic for the Town of Newfane for a few years. At age 52, he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. He could no longer fix cars, go fishing, mow the lawn, golf, drive a tractor or read a book. He had to go into a nursing home because Grandma Bradley could no longer care for him. He forgot who his wife and four children were. He never got to know his seven grandchildren, and his grandchildren never got to know the real him. They only knew the man who said, “What’s on the agenda?,” wore diapers and sat in a chair all day crying.
Grandpa Bradley died at age 65, 13 years after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.
Grandma Bradley was diagnosed with the disease at age 74. As she faded away day by day, she no longer recognized her children, grandchildren or great-grandchildren. She only spoke “gibberish.” She, too, had to go to a nursing home. The family gave her a doll, which she named Andrew.
“She loved Andrew, cuddled Andrew and hugged him, something she used to do with me,” Nicole said. “She no longer knew who I was.”
Nicole also remembers how her grandma stopped eating and drinking and became very thin. She had to wear diapers, too. Grandma Bradley died at age 89, 15 years after her diagnosis.
Today, Nicole has lots of questions about Alzheimer’s disease, questions that trouble her. What causes Alzheimer’s Disease? Will my mom get it? Will my mom forget who I am someday?
“These are questions a lot of people ask,” Nicole said. “That is why I am again selling elephant links. For every link I sell, I tape them together and stretch them down Main Street the night before the Alzheimer’s Walk (in Medina). All the money is donated directly to the Alzheimer’s Association to help with research and education, as well as support for those caring with a family member with Alzheimer’s disease.”
Nicole’s mom, Mary Lou Tuohey, said she came up with idea of links to give Nicole something to do. The project has raised an average of $1,200 a year ever since. Even with Covid last year, Mary Lou said they did very well selling Nicole’s elephant links.
The Tuoheys invite anyone to stop into Case-Nic Cookies, 439 Main St., and buy a link, so that maybe some day the “link” to Alzheimer’s disease can be found.
Case-Nic Cookies is also sponsoring a fundraising basket raffle and Mary Lou came up with a unique way to safely have the raffle while the pandemic continues.The baskets are all on display in the cookie shop windows. Mary Lou placed a bucket outside the door in which there are envelopes containing a form that lists all the baskets and a pen. Bidders can leave payment in the envelope and mark how many tickets they want placed in each basket, then seal the envelope and drop it in the mail slot in the door.
The public is also encouraged to join the 2021 Alzheimer’s Walk on Saturday. Registration begins at 9 a.m. in State Street Park and the walk will begin at 10 a.m. More information is available at www.alz.org.
