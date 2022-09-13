MEDINA — The Tuesday Club began its 125th year with a catered Calendar Luncheon, "A Nobel Cause," at the historic Walsh Hotel. The caterer was Sourced Market and Eatery. Twenty members and one guest were in attendance.
The planning committee, comprised of Trisha Stacey, Kathy Boice, Catherine Cooper, Bronwyn Green, Didi Martin and Kathie Valley, promised an exciting year for the Tuesday Club, with trips, guest speakers and great reads.
Topics for the year are overviews of the six subjects of the Nobel Peace Prize: Physics, chemistry, medicine, literature, peace and economics. Trips to the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Historic Site and the Niagara Power Vista are planned. Guest speakers in chemistry and economics are being lined up. There will be readings in medicine, women and the Nobel prize and attention to the youngest winner, Malala Yousafzai. In the literature category, the gorup will watch the Toni Morrison documentary "The Pieces I Am".
Tuesday Club is open to new members. For more information, send an email to medinatuesdayclub@gmail.com.
