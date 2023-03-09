County agribusiness forum slated for March 24
The Niagara County Center for Economic Development will host the 2023 Agribusiness Outreach Forum from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 24 at the Cornell Cooperative Extension Training Center, 4487 Lake Ave. Admission is free but interested parties must register at www.niagaracountybusiness.com/featured-events.
“This is our fourth annual Agribusiness Outreach Forum and it has proven to be one of our most popular events, even during the pandemic when we hosted it virtually,” said Michael Casale, Niagara County Commissioner for Economic Development. “This is a very full agenda and we cover a lot of ground in a short period of time.”
Forum topics will include workforce management, selling direct to customers, potential impacts of the state Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA), and an update on an ongoing Niagara County meat processing feasibility study.
Tables will be set aside with information and resources available from agencies including county Economic Development, Cornell Cooperative Extension, NCCC Small Business Development Center, NY FarmNet, Niagara County Farm Bureau, National Grid and Niagara USA Chamber.
Tuscarora beadwork class open
NIAGARA FALLS — Rosemary Hill will lead a Tuscarora raised bead workshop at the Niagara Arts & Cultural Center, 1201 Pine Ave., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 18.
Hill, a master bead worker who preserves, collects and interprets historic Tuscarora beadwork patterns, will share the history and techniques of such beadwork and teach participants how to create raised beadwork over a quahog shell (wampum).
The workshop is open to all interested individuals aged 12 years and older. The fee, $60, includes all craft materials, and tools are available for loan. Scholarships are available through the New York State Council on the Arts. To register, go to: thenacc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.