LEWISTON — Elizabeth Ortiz, vice president for institutional diversity and equity at DePaul University, and Joshua Stevens, founder, chief executive officer and chairman of EmpowerMe Wellness, have been named to Niagara University’s Board of Trustees.
Ortiz has more than 30 years of higher education experience. Her work has focused on multiculturalism and diversity initiatives in several areas, including recruitment, retention, training, programming, climate issues and, in particular, raising awareness for Latino representation and advancement in all aspects of higher education. Prior to joining DePaul University in 2002, she was the director of affirmative action, diversity and employee relations at Northern Illinois University.
Ortiz is a member of the board of the Illinois African-American and Latino Higher Education Alliance, first vice president of the National Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education, and past president of the Illinois Latino Council on Higher Education. She has a Bachelor of Science in business management from Indiana-based Calumet College of St. Joseph, and a Master of Science in leadership and educational policy and a Doctorate in Education from Northern Illinois University.
“Dr. Ortiz is a national leader in diversity, equity and inclusion, and her work and experience will be an invaluable resource on our campus as we continue to realize our vision of a community that welcomes, embraces, and fosters inclusivity, equity, and respect,” said the Rev. James J. Maher, C.M., Niagara University presidenmt. “Additionally, her work at our sister school, DePaul University, provides her with insight and keen awareness of our Catholic and Vincentian mission, which will be instrumental as we embed DEI into our organizational fabric and leverage the power of diversity.”
Stevens is a mission-driven entrepreneur and leader with a passion for improving the lives of seniors. Prior to founding EmpowerMe Wellness, he developed, owned, operated, and acquired more than 40 senior housing communities across the midwest and southeastern United States. That experience led him to found EmpowerMe, a fully integrated healthcare provider serving the senior living industry with onsite therapy, diagnostics, pharmacy, and primary care services.
Stevens has a Bachelor of Science in business from Eastern Illinois University and a Juris Doctorate, cum laude, from Washington University in St. Louis. Prior to his undergraduate studies, he was an enlisted member of the United States Marine Corps. He is a long-standing member of The Journey Church in St. Louis, and a member of the board of directors of the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care (NIC) MAP Vision, the executive board of the American Seniors Housing Organization, the Young Presidents Organization, and the Chairs Council of Greater St. Louis.
“Joshua Stevens is known nationally as a progressive and transformative leader, and his focus of working for positive change in the healthcare services sector of the industry aligns with our Vincentian mission to serve all members of our society,” said Maher. “He is an innovative leader on the forefront of the shift in healthcare. His engagement and vision will be an asset to our leadership, and our students, for years to come.”
