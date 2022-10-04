Lockport resident Michael Murphy is one of two new leadership appointees within Catholic Charities. He and Jenna Bichler have joined as senior directors.
For Catholic Charities, Murphy will focus on immigration and refugee assistance, and education and workforce training programming. He most recently was the program manager for refugee resettlement at Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley in Dayton, Ohio, where he also served as a consultant and chair for United States Conference of Catholic Bishops and Catholic Charities USA, as well as chair of the Welcome Dayton Refugee/Immigrant Health and Human Services Subcommittee. Murphy has a master’s degree in conflict transformation/social justice from the School for International Training.
Bichler, whose primary focus is on programming to strengthen individual and family stability and connectedness, will be responsible for supporting, coaching and guiding Catholic Charities’ district directors in the seven counties outside Erie, and emergency financial assistance and housing program leaders in Erie County. Bichler most recently was the director of operations for the City of Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency and prior to that worked with Presbyterian Senior Care of WNY in operations, marketing, and business development. She is an adjunct professor of sociology at Niagara County Community College and is a Leadership Buffalo Class of 2022 graduate. A Buffalo resident, Bichler has a master’s degree in mental health counseling from University at Buffalo Graduate School of Education and her juris doctor from University at Buffalo School of Law.
“Jenna and Michael each bring a wealth of knowledge and experience in their respective areas, and we are excited to collaborate with them to engage and expand our services and partner-networks in continuing to ensure Catholic Charities is a beacon of hope for our neighbors in need across Western New York,” said Deacon Steve Schumer, president and CEO of Catholic Charities.
