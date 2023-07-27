MIDDLEPORT — FMC Corporation awarded two, $1,000 scholarships to graduating members of the Royalton-Hartland High School class of 2023, based on their essays answering the question “Who inspires you the most and how will this motivate you in your future career?”
Recipient Nadia White of Middleport is bound for the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry in Syracuse. A member of the National Honor Society, she earned an Advanced Regents Diploma while taking on leaderships roles and being very active in Rams athletics, on the varsity swimming, varsity soccer and varsity track and field teams.
Recipient Alexandria Stern of Middleport plans to enter the Physician’s Assistant program at Daemen University. She earned an Advanced Regents Diploma and was a member of National Honor Society, student government and the varsity volleyball and tennis teams.
“We’re proud to honor two outstanding Roy-Hart graduates with these scholarships and we wish them much success with their STEM studies in college,” FMC-Middleport plant manager Katie McFadden said. “Having been recognized among the world’s best employers, and one of the leading employers in our community, FMC is keenly aware of the importance of continuing education, particularly for careers in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math).”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.