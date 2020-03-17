Cloudy skies. High 44F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph..
Updated: March 17, 2020 @ 1:11 pm
Lockport, New York
United Way of Greater Niagara's annual meeting and awards breakfast, slated for April 3, has been postponed, the agency announced Tuesday. A new date will be announced at a later time.
