NIAGARA FALLS — United Way of Greater Niagara will host its 10th annual meeting and awards breakfast on April 3 at Niagara Riverside Resort, 7001 Buffalo Ave. The event will celebrate the success of UWGN’s 2019 annual campaign, which raised more than $1 million to provide funding to 29 service agencies in Niagara County.
During the event, a number of individuals and organizations will be recognized for their commitment and contributions to United Way of Greater Niagara and the Niagara region. Award recipients are listed here.
— Nick Rosenberg, Norman Sinclair Humanitarian Award.
— Nicholas Maniccia, Joseph C. Weber III Think Positive, Think United Way Award.
— Orleans/Niagara BOCES, Horizon Award.
— Olin Corporation and USW Local 4-0598, President’s Award.
— HANCI, Service Cup Award.
— Sunrise Optimist Club, Volunteer of the Year Award.
— Women United of Niagara, Shining Star Award.
— The Quarantello Family, AFL/CIO Russell Quarantello Community Service Award.
“Our annual meeting and awards breakfast gives us an opportunity each year to honor many of the deserving individuals and organizations that give of their time and talents for the betterment of our community,” said Robert Kazeangin, board chair of United Way of Greater Niagara. “This year’s award recipients are a prime example of how living out United Way’s mission can make a tremendous impact on so many lives throughout Niagara County.”
Sponsors of this year’s annual meeting include National Grid, Key Bank, Olin Corporation, Morgan Stanley, Women United of Niagara, Niagara Riverside Resort and Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA.
Tickets for the breakfast are $25 per person. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 731-4580.
