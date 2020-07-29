United Way of Orleans County going ahead with annual golf tourney

MEDINA — After postponing its golf tournament, originally scheduled for June, United Way of Orleans County has decided to go ahead with the annual event on Aug. 14, making it the only such charitable fundraiser to take place in the county since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dean Bellack, United Way director, and Brett Decker, Shelridge Country Club manager, have had extensive meetings to adopt extraordinary measures that ensure everyone’s safety. The big question was: would golfers feel safe enough to come out and support the tourney?
Golfers replied "yes," resoundingly. The tourney is a sellout affair, with the maximum and record-breaking 32 teams signed up, according to Bellack.
“I take my responsibility seriously and that includes the image of our agency in the county. Most other charities canceled their fundraising events this year," he said. "We are the only golf tournament to date and because of that we have a very large event, which will be safe and will help us in our mission to serve the Orleans County community.”
After many conversations with Decker, Bellack announced these changes:
— Golfers will not enter the clubhouse to be registered. Instead, upon arrival they will go directly to their carts, where staff, with masks on, will sign them in. Carts will be spread out significantly so safe distancing is maintained.
— Tickets for the accompanying basket raffle will only be sold when golfers sign in. Golfers will be able to enter the clubhouse to put tickets in the baskets when they move from the third hole to the fourth hole, and only one foursome at a time will have access to the baskets.
— Beverages will be available for purchase only at the beverage cart, which will also be serving lunch, so that Governor Andrew M. Cuomo's new rules on serving beverages are met.
— Dinner will not be a sit-down affair in the clubhouse. Instead, a chicken barbecue will be served in boxes to go. Seating for about 45 people will be available for golfers who wish to stay and eat.
Tournament prize winners will be announced immediately after the tournament, Bellack added.
Hole sponsorships are still being sold and basket raffle donations accepted. To contribute, call Bellack at (585) 721-6716.
The annual tourney, which began decades ago as the Van Hungerford Memorial Golf Tournament, is United Way of Orleans County's biggest fundraiser.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.