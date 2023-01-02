MEDINA — United Way of Orleans County is starting the new year with a new director.
United Way board chair James Punch announced the hiring of Matt Holland to replace Dean Bellack, who stepped down after three years in the director’s role.
Holland, the grant writer hired a year and a half ago by United Way, will continue to work with Nyla Gaylord, who will take over as grant writer.
“Dean took United Way to a new level in terms of securing funding for the county,” Punch said. “We feel Matt is a great choice to fill Dean’s shoes, because of his knowledge of grants, as well as his personality. He will make a great face in the community. He has proven himself to be a knowledgeable, capable and dedicated employee, and we’re looking forward to his leadership role. We also believe Matt and Nyla will make a dynamic team with her knowledge of charitable organizations and how they operate.”
Bellack announced this past October that he would be stepping down as director, at which time the United Way board began the search for a new director. Three individuals were interviewed including Holland. Bellack will remain involved as a member of the board.
It was Bellack who realized there was money outside the county for local nonprofits, and his engagement of Gaylord to write a grant resulted in the funding to hire Holland.
Holland grew up in rural Oregon; “timber country" he calls it. He attended the University of Oregon, where he earned a bachelor's degree in history. A Fulbright Scholar, he lived in Denmark to two years, then came to Buffalo in 2012 to study anthropology. There he met the woman who would become his wife. Catherine and he both received master’s degrees in anthropology.
Holland returned to Oregon, where he directed a small history museum and served as an archaeological field crew member for several years. His nonprofit experience has mostly been in the museum education and historic preservation fields, he said. He and Catherine were married in 2017. She is currently the wine tasting room/retail manager for Leonard Oakes Estate Winery. The Hollands moved to Medina in 2021 when he was hired as a grant writer for United Way.
Holland’s efforts in his first year as grant writer brought in $600,000 for local nonprofits. The grants included one to provide internet and training to low income individuals, one to provide respite services at the YMCA in Medina, and one for Orleans County Cooperative Extension and Community Action to provide food and nutrition training for families in need.
“This is an exciting time for the United Way’s future in Orleans County,” Holland said. “We are moving in new directions while strengthening our traditional fundraising efforts. I am specifically looking forward to carry on our collaborative work with other agencies in the county. Finding solutions to the county’s biggest issues requires all of us working together as a community. In my first year working for United Way, I got to work with a lot of wonderful, hard-working people and organizations doing great things, and we’ll continue to do this work together.”
Holland said United Way plans to continue to expand fundraising efforts on behalf of UWOC-supported nonprofit agencies.
“We will also keep forging ahead with our grant writing and fundraising capacity program, funded by the Greater Rochester Health Foundation,” Holland said. “We’ve had a great success but, as always, there is even more to be done. I am very much looking forward to continuing to work with Nyla, now our Community Grant Writer. She has a tremendous amount of skill and knowledge of nonprofits.”
In all, since Holland and Gaylord have worked for United Way, more than $1 million in grants has been received in the county.
