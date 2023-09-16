United Way of Greater Niagara will hold its annual Awards Breakfast and Campaign Kickoff at 8 a.m. Sept. 22 at Niagara Riverside Resort , 7001 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls.
The event, which serves as the official start to United Way’s annual campaign, will honor local individuals and organizations who continue to make a difference in the Greater Niagara community. This year’s honorees include:
• M&T Bank, the President’s Award
• Rachel Brennan, the Norman Sinclair Humanitarian Award
• Mental Health Association of Niagara County, the Service Cup Award
• Maid of the Mist, the Shining Star Award
• Joanne Beaton, the Joseph C. Weber III Think Positive Think United Way Award
• Scott Jones, the AFL/CIO Russell Quarantello Community Services Award
Breakfast attendees will receive an exclusive first look at United Way of Greater Niagara’s shift in focus and how a new mission, vision and website will help maximize donations’ impact on the community. For more information, call 716-731-4580.
The awards breakfast-and-campaign kickoff event is sponsored by National Grid, General Motors, Highmark of Western New York, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Olin, Mutual of America, Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA, Niagara County Community College, International Union of Operating Engineers Local 17, Morgan Stanley’s financial adviser Michael S. Radecke, Covanta, Wittlin, Dry and Dry CPA, Webster’s and Wegmans.
