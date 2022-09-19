WEST SENECA — Anedda Trautman of Lockport has been appointed assistant superintendent of instructional services at Erie 1 BOCES. She will oversee the divisions of Career and Technical Education, Exceptional Education and Workforce Development, and will be accountable for the performance of students, staff and administration within those divisions. In addition she is responsible for the design, development, delivery and evaluation of instructional programs and services provided by Erie 1 BOCES.
Trautman has been with Erie 1 BOCES since 2017, most recently serving as a director of the Career and Technical Education division, which she previously served as its associate director. Before joining Erie 1 BOCES, Trautman was the principal of Orleans / Niagara BOCES' Niagara Career and Technical Education Center.
With more than 20 years of experience in education, Trautman also is a lecturer for Buffalo State College. She earned her Bachelor of Science, Master of Education and Master of Educational Administration degrees from the State University of New York College at Buffalo.
Trautman is the elected president of the Association of Career and Technical Administrators, serves as a board member for Niagara Frontier Industry Education Council and is an advisory council board member for SUNY Erie’s Auto Technology program. In addition, she is a member of National Association of Women in Construction, NYS Association for Women in Administration and a graduate of Leadership Niagara class of 2011.
