Fournier leading national surg-tech board
SANBORN — Gemma Fournier, Surgical Technology program coordinator and professor at Niagara County Community College, was recently named president of the National Board of Surgical Technology and Surgical Assisting.
NBSTSA is the certifying agency for surgical technologists in the United States. Fournier was first appointed to the board in 2018.
Beginning her career as a Certified Surgical Technologist (CST) in 1989 at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, Fournier went on to begin her teaching career at NCCC in 1995. She has been a member of the Association of Surgical Technologists for the past 29 years and is a New York State Registered Nurse and a member of the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses. At the state level, she served on the Association of Surgical Technologists New York Assembly Board as president, vice president, secretary, director and delegate for 10 years.
Fournier earned her Associate in Applied Sciences/Surgical Technology degree from NCCC, her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Niagara University, and her masters in nursing from University of Phoenix. She's a past winner of the Fellows of the Association of Surgical Technologists Award, the Association of Surgical Technologists Didactic Educators Award and the SUNY Chancellors Excellence in Teaching Award.
Lumsden McCormick a 'best workplace'
Lumsden McCormick CPAs recently was recognized by Fortune as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services™.
Led by Lockport resident John Schiavone, Lumsden McCormick is on the Fortune best workplaces llist for the first time. Only 12 certified public accounting firms across the country are on the list.
The Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 104,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the consulting and professional services industry. In that survey, 97% of Lumsden McCormick employees said the firm is a great place to work, compared to the typical U.S. company at 57%.
"We consider the employee experience to be a top priority every day,” Schiavone, the firm's managing partner, said. “We owe our continued success to the dedicated employees at Lumsden McCormick who are technically proficient and create a high-level client experience every day. We celebrate and thank them for all they do to earn this incredible recognition.”
Lumsden McCormick CPA, founded in 1952, is one of Western New York's largest locally owned certified public accounting firms. In addition to traditional services the firm offers business valuation, financial services, litigation support and forensic accounting services.
