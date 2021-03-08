Papa elected national president of NAPIA
Jodie A. Papa, the manager of National Fire Adjustment Co., Inc. headquarters office located in Buffalo has been elected as national president of the National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters (NAPIA) which was established in 1951 to promote a higher standard for policyholder advocacy.
Papa worked her way up the ladder with the National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters having served the NAPIA as vice president, treasurer and secretary.
Papa follows in her father's footsteps as Ronald J. Papa also served as national president from 1992 to 1993.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jodie Papa was elected via a national Zoom conference with NAPIA with a formal installation to take place sometime in the future.
Papa served as an accountant for a Manhattan investment banking firm before joining NFA as a licensed public adjuster and also served as a field contents estimator for the National Fire Adjustment Co., Inc. She earned her degree in Accounting from Niagara University.
The National Fire Adjustment Co., Inc has expanded over the years, covering losses wherever disaster strikes. In addition to its headquarters office in Buffalo managed by Papa, NFA has offices across New York state in Rochester, Syracuse, Elmira, Jamestown, Utica and New York City.
Teresa Isard inaugural recipient of Klein-Carnell Rising Scholar Award
Carrie Teresa Isard, chair and associate professor of communication studies at Niagara University, has been named the inaugural recipient of the Klein-Carnell Rising Scholar Award. The new honor recognizes a graduate of Temple University’s Klein College of Media and Communication whose scholarly achievements within the first seven years since graduation indicate promise of a major research career in any field relevant to communication or media. The award will be presented during a virtual award ceremony on March 19.
Teresa Isard’s research focuses on the cultural meanings embedded within American news narratives, both past and present. She is especially interested in the institutional development of the African American newspaper industry, as well as journalism’s role in the struggle for freedom.
She is the author of “Looking at the Stars: Black Celebrity Journalism in Jim Crow America,” and has published research on Black press coverage of Jack Johnson, the first African American heavyweight champion, in American Journalism. She also received the American Journalism Historians Association J. William Snodgrass Award for Research on Minority Topics for her co-authored article, “Narrative Analysis of the Central Park Jogger Story in the New York Amsterdam News.”
At Niagara, Teresa Isard has taught courses including Media Theory and History, Stereotyping in Media, and Communicating for Social Justice. She also developed a special topics course that explores the relationship between history and public memory in news and popular culture, and serves on NU’s Women’s Studies committee
Teresa Isard received her Ph.D. from Temple University’s media and communication program in 2014, where her dissertation focused on celebrity journalism in the early 20th century Black press. She also holds an M.L.A. from the University of Pennsylvania and a B.A. from Villanova University.
Wendel welcomes Holycross
Wendel, a nationally recognized architecture, engineering, energy efficiency and construction management firm, has announced the addition of Amber Holycross as architecture practice area leader.
Holycross, AIA has over 17 years of experience working in the fields of architecture and commercial real estate. Her experience includes project management, design, commercial real estate development and construction administration on projects in Boston, Jacksonville, Florida, and the Western New York region.
She comes to Wendel from Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation where she was a senior development manager.
As architectural practice area leader, Amber will be responsible for managing Wendel’s national architecture portfolio and team which includes over 85 architects, interior designers and landscape architects. She will lead the practice in the areas of corporate alignment, ethics, culture, client relations, business development, production and staff development.
“We are very excited to welcome Amber to the Wendel team,” said Stewart C. Haney, president and CEO. “Not only does she bring a wealth of knowledge and experience, but also a new perspective that will further enhance our architecture practice. Her passion, results-driven approach and team player philosophy fit well with the Wendel culture.”
Amber holds an architecture license in New York State and is LEED Certified for Interior Design and Construction.
She is a member of the Lumber City Development Corp. and was the previous chairperson for the North Tonawanda Historic Preservation Commission. She received her Bachelor of Science in Architecture from Northeastern University. In addition, she is currently in the process of completing Georgetown University’s Master in Professional Studies in Commercial Real Estate. She has two sons ages 7 and 11 and lives in North Tonawanda.
