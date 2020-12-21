VA appoints Lyndonville native to a top police post

William G. Scribner was recently promoted to Chief of Police by the VA WNY Healthcare System.
Scribner went to work as a police officer with Batavia VA Medical Center in February 2016, Scribner was promoted to the deputy chief's post in August 2018 and his selection as Chief of Police was confirmed by U.S. Veterans Affairs on Dec. 4.
Scribner remains an adjunct instructor at the Law Enforcement Training Center in Little Rock, Arkansas, assisting development of and teaching its new Interview & Interrogation course.
Scribner has been in police work for more than 30 years. A decorated Air Force veteran, he served as a security policeman, trainer and criminal investigator from 1989 until 1994 and served a voluntary tour of duty in the southwest theater during Desert Storm in 1991. That same year, Scribner was named Law Enforcement Specialist of the Year at Homestead Air Force Base in Florida, as well as the base's Airman of the Year and one of the Ninth Air Force's 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year and Tactical Air Command's Security Police Professional of the Year. In 1992, he was named Law Enforcement Specialist of the Year at Clear Air Force Station and received the Air Force Space Command's Ten Outstanding Young Americans Award.
In municipal policing, Scribner served stints with Medina Police Department, New York State Park Police and Albion Police Department, from which he retired as a sergeant in 2015. He's a past member of the Orleans County Multi-Agency SWAT team, worked as a narcotics investigator for the Orleans County Drug Task Force and served as an police instructor and staff member (2008-2020) at the Police Academy at Genesee Community College.
Scribner is a 1995 graduate of Clinton Community College in Plattsburgh, where he earned an associate's degree in criminal justice, and a 1997 graduate of the Rural Police Academy at GCC. He has attended more than 3,500 hours of additional local, state and federal law enforcement training during his career.
Scribner is a past trustee and deputy mayor of the Village of Lyndonville who served as a volunteer firefighter with Lyndonville Fire Department for more than 13 years.
Scribner and his wife, Dena, recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary. He has two stepchildren, Joshua Bowman and Casey Durow, and two grandchildren, Colton and Brae'lyn. His parents are Harold and Eloise Scribner of Lyndonville.
