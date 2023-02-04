State Assembly Member Mike Norris (R-Lockport) could “heart-ly” wait to kick off his annual Valentines for Seniors event this year. Norris joined students in making valentines at St. John the Baptist School in Alden, one of eight participating elementary schools. The program involves students making valentines for delivery to seniors with their meals in the 144th Assembly District.
“This is a heartwarming program that I’ve really enjoyed participating in, especially since the pandemic highlighted how isolated many of our seniors are. It’s a wonderful way to connect the community and brighten everyone’s day,” Norris said. “These are the small acts of kindness that make Western New York such a wonderful place to call home and remind us all of the importance of community.”
Participating schools this year are Charles A. Upson Elementary, DeSales Catholic School and George M. Southard Elementary in Lockport, Pratt Elementary in Barker, Royalton-Hartland Elementary, Wilson Elementary School, St. John the Baptist and Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Williamsville.
The valentines will be delivered by Norris and his staff to seniors through Briarwood Manor, Heritage Manor, Lockport Rehab and Health Care Center, Mount View and The Dale Association in Lockport, Brothers of Mercy and Bristol Village in Clarence, Clarence Senior Center, and GreenField Court Assisted Living Facility in Lancaster.
