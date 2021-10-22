SANBORN — The Niagara County Department of Health is participating in Governor Kathy Hochul’s #VaxToSchool initiative by offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics on back-to-back Saturdays this month.
The program's goal is to get more young people vaccinated to further curb the spread of COVID-19 and make schools safer. Every child aged 12 to 17 who resides in New York state and gets their Pfizer COVID-19 series at a county clinic will receive a gift card after each shot, while supplies last, plus a Halloween-themed goody bag. Information about second doses will be provided after a first-dose appointment.
“Kids can catch COVID-19 and spread it to others,” Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton said. “The CDC recommends that individuals get vaccinated even if they have already had COVID-19, because they can be infected more than once. While your child may have some short-term immunity after recovering from COVID-19, we don’t know how long this protection will last.”
All eligible youths aged 12 and older should be vaccinated against COVID-19, to “protect their health and the health of other students, teachers and staff in our schools,” Stapleton said.
At the clinics, in addition to Pfizer, single dose Johnson and Johnson will be available for individuals aged 18 years and older. Pfizer booster doses are also available for adults.
Walk-ins will be accommodated but advance registration is encouraged. Find the appropriate registration links at https://www.niagaracounty.com/health/Vaccine or call 211 at 1-888-696-9211.
The clinic is located at Orleans/Niagara BOCES Niagara Career & Technical Educational Center, 3181 Saunders Settlement Road. Clinic times and details include:
— Saturday (October 23rd), 9 a.m. to noon. The youth incentive gift card comes from Regal Cinema.
— October 30th, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The youth incentive gift card comes from Tops.
To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine and school-aged children, visit ny.gov/vaxtoschool or follow @VaccinateNY on Instagram.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.