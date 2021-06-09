The Veggie Van operated by the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County will be in Lockport every Wednesday in June beginning today.
From June through October, the Veggie Van goes into areas of Lockport and Niagara Falls where residents have limited access to fresh, healthy and affordable foods.
This month, available produce includes apples, garlic scapes, radishes, sugar snap peas, asparagus and more. In addition to cash, EBT, Double Up Food Bucks and Farmers Market Nutrition Program checks are accepted.
In Lockport, this is the Veggie Van schedule for June.
TODAY: 9:30 to 11 a.m. at The Spires, 95 Ontario St.; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at David Woody Apartments, 260 Garden St.; 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Packet Boat Landing, 466 South St.; and 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Eastern Niagara Hospital, 521 East Ave.
JUNE 16: 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Beacon Heights, 311 Michigan St.; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Gabriel Drive Apartments, 98 Gabriel Drive; 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Packet Boat Landing, 466 South St.; and 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Eastern Niagara Hospital, 521 East Ave.
JUNE 23: 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Willow Gardens, 284 Willow St.; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Autumn Gardens, 788 High St.; 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Packet Boat Landing, 466 South St.; and 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Eastern Niagara Hospital, 521 East Ave.
JUNE 30: 9:30 to 11 a.m. at The Spires, 95 Ontario St.; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at David Woody Apartments, 260 Garden St.; 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Packet Boat Landing, 466 South St.; and 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Eastern Niagara Hospital, 521 East Ave.
Local farms including McCollum Orchards, Newroyal Orchards and Russell Farms are partners in stocking the Veggie Van. Later in the season, produce comes from the extension's Beginning Farmer Training Program for aspiring and beginning farmers.
For more information, visit www.cceniagaracounty.org.
