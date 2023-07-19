The state Department of Labor and Division of Veterans’ Services will operate a Veteran Services Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Dale Association, 33 Ontario St.
The goal is to help veterans with employment, compensation, education, pensions, financial assistance, home mortgage solutions, the Niagara County ‘Thank a Vet’ program, and New York State and VA benefits.
Participants include the Veterans Administration, Niagara County Employment and Training, the We Are Dwyer program, Veterans Service Agency, Homestead Funding, Veterans One-stop Center and Blue Cross Blue Shield.
Employers include Empower, Express Employment, Home Depot, Tops, Covanta and Ridge Road Express.
Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 268, will have displays about two local POWs during the Vietnam war.
