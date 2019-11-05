MIDDLEPORT — Members of Clute-Phillips American Legion Post 938 will gather at Veterans Monument in the village commons at 11 a.m. Monday to honor the contributions of local veterans to their community, state and nation.
Post Commander Gene Newman will talk briefly about what Veterans Day has done to recognize all veterans. The ceremony is open to the public and will acknowledge and appreciate local veterans and their families who support them.
After the commemoration, Scout troop 23 will conduct a flag retirement ceremony during which scouts demonstrate the essence of the U.S. flag flag and retire all used and unserviceable flags that have been collected throughout the year.
Immediately afterward, members of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 938 will serve a soup-and-sandwich lunch at the Middleport fire hall. This, too, is open and free to the public. American Legion Boys State and Girls State students will speak briefly about their attendance, this past summer, at the citizenship programs conducted by the Departments of New York American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary.
